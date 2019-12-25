Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Providing care for NICU families on Christmas and year-round

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Providing care for NICU families on Christmas and year-round

Providing care for NICU families on Christmas and year-round

Nurses are among the many people working through Christmas.

That includes those caring for families in Neonatal Intensive Care Units.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Providing care for NICU families on Christmas and year-round

Many people work through christmas.

Some of them are helping the tiniest among us.

Today-- we caught up with nurses at union hospital's "neonatal intensive care unit."

That includes michelle gut-ish.

She's worked at the hospital for "28 years."

You can see--- many of the babies in the unit had "special" christmas outfits.

Gut-ish says no matter what day it is, the goal is to have a" family-centered environment."

This probably is one of the most stressful times these families will experience, especially as a young family.

// this isn't the birth experience they planned for.

It comes up unexpectedly.

As for gut-ish ..

She says her family understands this work is important.

She says they celebrate christmas whenever




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elderly woman with dementia sings her heart out [Video]Elderly woman with dementia sings her heart out

"A few months ago I got a job I never thought I would be able to do due to my being such a softie, But what an amazing few months it has been. Last night I was asked to sing and host the Christmas..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:03Published

Santa Visits Babies In Dallas Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit [Video]Santa Visits Babies In Dallas Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

The tiniest patients and their parents were treated to a holiday surprise at Texas Health Dallas on Christmas Eve.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.