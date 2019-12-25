Providing care for NICU families on Christmas and year-round

Many people work through christmas.
Some of them are helping the tiniest among us.
Today-- we caught up with nurses at union hospital's "neonatal intensive care unit."
That includes michelle gut-ish.
She's worked at the hospital for "28 years."
You can see--- many of the babies in the unit had "special" christmas outfits.
Gut-ish says no matter what day it is, the goal is to have a" family-centered environment."
This probably is one of the most stressful times these families will experience, especially as a young family.
// this isn't the birth experience they planned for.
It comes up unexpectedly.
As for gut-ish ..
She says her family understands this work is important.
She says they celebrate christmas whenever