Holiday recycling

Holidays are wrapping up - cleaning up becomes a priority.

Action news now reporter amy lansky shows us some best ways to get rid of that holiday waste!

Ll: now that the holidays are over..

The question is what do you do with your christmas tree?

Do you just throw it away?

Well it's not that easy..

But here is what you can do.

People in chico can drop off their trees at the city of compost facility.

Recology customers in butte and colusa counties can leave trees on the curbside for pickup on recycling day.

I spoke to a woman who lives in forest ranch and she said as much fun as they are..

She doesn't even get a christmas tree - "we got to do what we can and if i can avoid producing more plastic, the balls that come from china, those things are super toxic."

Northern recycling and waste services customers can leave it on the curbside as well during collection day.

You can also check to see if non profits in your area will take your tree.

Reporting in chico amy lanski action news now coverage you can count on.

