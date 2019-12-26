Global  

Holiday presents recycling

Holiday presents recycling

Holiday presents recycling

Now that the holidays are over, people need to figure out what to do with their Christmas trees.

As far as holiday wrapping paper, ribbons, and cards -- there are ways to reuse those as well.
Holiday presents recycling

Away about 25 million tons of garbage between thanksgiving and new years day..

That's 25 percent more than normal.

That's from a stanford university study... action news now reporter amy lanksi shows us what you can do to stop the cycle -- before the trash hauler shows up for your christmas leftovers.

Ll: if every family reused just two feet of holiday ribbon, the 38,000 miles of ribbon saved could tie a bow around the entire planet.

Vo bu*, the same stanford research shows that if every american family wrapped just 3 presents in re- used materials, it would save enough paper to cover 45,000 football fields.

The 2.65 billion christmas cards sold each year in the u.s. could fill a football field 10 stories high.

If we each sent one card less, we'd save 50,000 cubic yards of paper.

I spoke to two people in chico about how they re-use paper or don't even wrap gifts.

"" "" so, before you put those bins on te curb, here are a few things to remember.

You can recycle wrapping paper, cards and tissue... tag: you can not recycle ribbons and bows -- so consider saving them to use for next year.

In chico, amy lanksi, action news now # something else you can do to cut waste year - round?

Call the 800 number to the companies that send you mail order catalogs and ask to be removed from their mailing list.

