Reward for missing Santa Cruz support dog up to $3,000

Reward for missing Santa Cruz support dog up to $3,000The four-month old Bohemian Shephard got away while on a leashed walk.
SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS... IS INTENSIFYING...THE REWARD FOR ITSRETURN...INCREASING BYANOTHER THOUSANDDOLLARTHE FOUR-MONTHOLD BOHEMIANSHEPHARD GOT AWAYWHILE ON A LEASHEDWALK.... 2 WEEKS AGO INHENRY COWELL STATEPARK.THE FAMILY HAS NOWINCREASED THEREWARD..

TO THREE-THOUSAND DOLLARS ...FOR INFORMATIONTHAT WILL LEAD TO HISSAFE RETURN...THE PUPPY IS SPECIALTO THE FAMILY ... WHOLOST THEIR SON TOBACTERIAL MENINGITISEARLIER THIS YEAR.### HAPPENING NO




