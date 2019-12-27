Reward for missing Santa Cruz support dog up to $3,000 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 00:33s - Published The four-month old Bohemian Shephard got away while on a leashed walk. The four-month old Bohemian Shephard got away while on a leashed walk.

Reward for missing Santa Cruz support dog up to $3,000 SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS... IS INTENSIFYING...THE REWARD FOR ITSRETURN...INCREASING BYANOTHER THOUSANDDOLLARTHE FOUR-MONTHOLD BOHEMIANSHEPHARD GOT AWAYWHILE ON A LEASHEDWALK.... 2 WEEKS AGO INHENRY COWELL STATEPARK.THE FAMILY HAS NOWINCREASED THEREWARD.. TO THREE-THOUSAND DOLLARS ...FOR INFORMATIONTHAT WILL LEAD TO HISSAFE RETURN...THE PUPPY IS SPECIALTO THE FAMILY ... WHOLOST THEIR SON TOBACTERIAL MENINGITISEARLIER THIS YEAR.### HAPPENING NO



