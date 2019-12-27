Global  

Delta employees save the day for liver transplant recipient

Doctors told Jon McSorley he needed a liver transplant or he would soon die.

Ironically, McSorley and his wife had go to Minnesota for a conference on the disease he was fighting when they got a call from the transplant coordinator.

A donor liver had been found.

But there was a problem.

McSorley had to be back in Cincinnati within hours for the surgery, and there was only one more flight that day, and it was sold out.That’s when two Delta employees, Jeanne McMahon and Paul Rhodes, sprang into action.
