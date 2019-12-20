Webster Bust

Global  

A Christmas Eve raid in Webster County lands several suspects on Santa's naughty list.
Wipe to vo a christmas eve raid in webster county lands several suspects on santa's naughty list.

Webster county sheriff's deputies.... and officers from the mathiston and eupora police departments.... executed a search warrant at a home on west figgatt avenue in webster county.

Methamphetamin e and other drugs were reportedly found during the search.

Four people who were inside the home at the time... are facing numerous felony and misdemeanor drug charges.

The webster county sheriff's department says more arrests are expected in the investigation.



