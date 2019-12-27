EBONY GROSS REVOKED

Developing news tonight?

Probation has been revoked for an evansville woman out of jail for homicide.

Ebonee gross is accused stabbing mark lynn to death back in april on louisiana street.

She was later sentenced to two years in prison?

But she received time served for half of that sentence?

And accepted probation for the second half.

She failed a drug test last month?

After meth and marijuana were found in her system.

She's set to appear in court january second?

And we're working to learn how prosecutors will handle her case.