Countdown to impeachment?

Is impeachment of Donald Trump all but inevitable at this point?

Larry talks with former GOP Congressmen Bill McCollum, who managed the impeachment of Bill Clinton, and Joe Walsh, who's challenging Trump for the 2020 Republican nomination.
Start the countdown for Trump impeachment trial

Buckle up for impeachment trial Mark the calendar. Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will...
Newsday - Published


