Reds boss Klopp not interested in title talk

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Liverpool’s 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League as “not relevant” after his side maintained their relentless march towards the title with a 4-0 thrashing of Leicester.

Despite a one-sided first half at the King Power Stadium, Liverpool had only Roberto Firmino’s header to show for their dominance, but three goals in eight second-half minutes underlined their superiority against a second-placed Foxes side they made look second rate.

A James Milner penalty was followed by Firmino’s second of the night, and his fourth in three games following his goals in the Club World Cup, with Trent Alexander-Arnold wrapping up the victory with the goal his exceptional performance deserved.
