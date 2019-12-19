Global  

US raises tobacco age to 21

US raises tobacco age to 21

US raises tobacco age to 21

It is now illegal to sell tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping devices, to anyone under the age of 21, according to the U.S. Food and Administration.
US raises tobacco age to 21



The f-d-a says it is now illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.

That comes as a part of the 1- point-4 trillion dollar spending package president donald trump signed last friday.

Gabriella bachara spoke with both doctors and smoke shops today-- to get their take on the change.

Data from the u.s. department of health and human services shows more than a quarter of high school students reported using e-cigarettes in one month.

While a u-w physician believes new legislation could change that... a general manager at a smoke shop is doubtful it will actually work.

(pkg) &lt;dr. michael fiore/director, uw center for tobacco research and intervention> "everyday we have cigarette smokers come in to our clinic, and what they say almost universally is that 'i rue the day that i started smoking as a teenager.'" doctor michael fiore says by raising the age to purchase tobacco products... the country is protecting young teens from permanent damage.

&lt;dr. michael fiore/director, uw center for tobacco research and intervention> "so many young people think they're invisible.

They could have a cigarette or two and it won't have any effect, but for so many of them, they become addicted as teens, and they've got a monkey on their back often for the rest of their lives.

Fiore says smoking causes a lot of acute illnesses in teens such as pneumonia, worsened asthma, ear infections, sinus infections and upper respitory track infections.

&lt;dr. michael fiore/director, uw center for tobacco research and intervention> "the benefits of making the age of purchase of all tobacco products 21 is going to be dramatic.

It's going to be immediately.

It's going to be long standing."

As the general manager of a tobacco and vape shop right next to a uw campus... landon meske says raising the age is the opposite of a solution.

&lt;landon meske, general manager, knuckleheads tobacco and vape club> "i don't think that it's going to help the problem, i think there is still going to be the same amount of people vaping, i'm just going to see less people up here."

Meske predicts that teens will continue to buy products off their friends... making the black market worse.

&lt;landon meske, general manager, knuckleheads tobacco and vape club> "i think the big thing is we need more education out there, just more knowledge, more studies done, long term studies.

There has got to be some other potential solution.

This has been done before and i just don't think it is going to help."

And meske says he'd be willing to educate parents about what their kids are using.

The new legislation was originally thought to not be enforced until the middle of next year.

However the f- d-a announced on its website earlier this week it is now illegal to sell all tobacco products... including e- cigarette



