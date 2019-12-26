Global  

Psychologist Reacts To Christmas Day Double Murder-Suicide

Psychologist Reacts To Christmas Day Double Murder-Suicide

Psychologist Reacts To Christmas Day Double Murder-Suicide

The Suffolk County District Attorney says the Christmas Day deaths of a woman and two children were likely a double murder-suicide.

WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald spoke with Dr. Ellen Braaten about the role mental health played in the incident.
Sanofi Genzyme employee identified as woman in apparent murder-suicide

The mother implicated in what District Attorney Rachael Rollins said was “likely a double...
bizjournals - Published


Investigators believe mother threw children off garage in murder-suicide [Video]Investigators believe mother threw children off garage in murder-suicide

Investigators on Thursday identified the mother and children involved in the Christmas Day tragedy.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:03Published

D.A. Updates Apparent Christmas Day Double-Murder Suicide At Boston Parking Garage [Video]D.A. Updates Apparent Christmas Day Double-Murder Suicide At Boston Parking Garage

District Attorney Rachael Rollins says a mother and her two young children apparently died on Christmas in a double murder suicide.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:32Published

