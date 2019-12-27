HS Hockey: Starpoint vs. Hamburg 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:22s - Published HS Hockey: Starpoint vs. Hamburg Both goalies earned a shutout in a 0-0 tie between Starpoint and Hamburg on Thursday. 0

HS Hockey: Starpoint vs. Hamburg
STARPOINT WAS TAKING ON HAMBURG THIS AFTERNOON... LATE SECOND PERIOD HERE-- JOE LOBRUTTO COMING DOWN THE LEFT WING-- TAKES IT HIMSELF BUT JARED WALKER MAKES THE SAVE... NO SCORE AFTER TWO PERIODS... IN THE THIRD-- SPARTANS TRYING TO CLEAR AND HAMBURG'S RYAN STEINER GETS THE LOOSE PUCK... HE GOES TO THE CIRCLE BUT HIS SHOT'S STOPPED BY A-J WHITE... BOTH GOALIES EARNED A SHUTOUT THIS AFTERNOON..





