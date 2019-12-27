Global  

HS Hockey: Starpoint vs. Hamburg

HS Hockey: Starpoint vs. Hamburg

HS Hockey: Starpoint vs. Hamburg

Both goalies earned a shutout in a 0-0 tie between Starpoint and Hamburg on Thursday.
AT 1 P-M.ONTO HIGH SCHOOLNOW-- STARPOINTWAS TAKING ONHAMBURG THISAFTERNOON... LATESECOND PERIODHERE-- JOE LOBRUTTOCOMING DOWN THELEFT WING-- TAKES ITHIMSELF BUT JAREDWALKER MAKES THESAVE... NO SCOREAFTER TWO PERIODS...IN THE THIRD--SPARTANS TRYING TOCLEAR ANDHAMBURG'S RYANSTEINER GETS THELOOSE PUCK... HEGOES TO THE CIRCLEBUT HIS SHOT'SSTOPPED BY A-JWHITE...BOTH GOALIESEARNED A SHUTOUTTHIS AFTERNOON..




