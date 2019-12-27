Global  

Santa trae alegría navideña a veteranos en Redding

Miembros de la comunidad apoyaron masivamente, el evento adopte un veterano en Redding.

Más de 146 veteranos abrieron sus presentes, ayer martes.
Santa se detuvo a visitar a los veteranos de guerra en redding miembros de la comunidad apoyaron el evento "adopte un veterano", comprando un regalo de navidad para ellos.

ás de 146 veteranos abrieron sus presentes, ayer martes en el hogar de veteranos de california en redding.

Algunos veteranos indicaron que, este acto de humildad significa mucho para ellos.

La adopcón navideña fue exitosa, gracias a las donaciones de la comunidad.###




