The Story of Gage Eup told by his Father

A father "speaks with us" for the "first time" after his son's "killer" was found guilty "it's a sense of relief because we've been in and out of court for the last year and a half.

I mean i even lost my job over this because they didn't want to work with me on it.

It didn't just take my son..it turned my whole world upside down."

Gage eup died in a shooting in august of 20-18.

A jury found "dylan morgan" "guilty" of his murder last week.

Gage eup was 18 years old when he was shot and killed in terre haute.

A jury recently found dylan morgan guilty of the murder and altering the crime scene.

His father says after more than one year--- justice prevailed.

But it weighs heavily on him that gage's life was cut so short.

" i'm not one for an eye for an eye.

I just want basically... anything that my son is not going to be able to do..

I don't want him to be able to do.

Gage had plans..

Gage just graduated high school."

Chad eup says his son was viewed as the class-clown before graduating from terre haute north.

He also describes "chad" as a selfless son..brother..and friend.

"he was the type like myself that would give his shirt off his back...help a friend out.

He was planning on going to the military.

He just wanted to serve some way.

He had a lot of ideas like the military or being a fire fighter.

You know he was just loving life as a teenager."

Chad eup says the holidays are especially tough on him and he thinks of gage every single day.

However... he says he has no vengeance towards dylan morgan or his family.

" it's a full time job sometimes just to keep it off my mind.

I want to deal with this any way i can because i know it's something i'm probably not going to get rid of.

I'm going to learn how to carry it.

And in that group i learn that.

They call it a new normal and basically your new normal..

Your new life is carrying this pain.

You just learn how to carry it."

Dylan morgan's sentencing is set for january 27th 20--20.

