Police: Suspect Slashes Queens Man Across Face, Steals $900 In Christmas Eve Robbery

Police: Suspect Slashes Queens Man Across Face, Steals $900 In Christmas Eve Robbery

Police: Suspect Slashes Queens Man Across Face, Steals $900 In Christmas Eve Robbery

Police say a Queens man was slashed across the face and robbed at his home on Christmas Eve.

(Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
