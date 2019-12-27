Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Winona boys basketball dominates Beaver Dam in Holiday Classic

Video Credit: WKBT - Published < > Embed
Winona boys basketball dominates Beaver Dam in Holiday Classic

Winona boys basketball dominates Beaver Dam in Holiday Classic

Across the river the Winona is taking on Beaver Dam in the Holiday Classic Tournament at Winona State
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Winona boys basketball dominates Beaver Dam in Holiday Classic

Across the river the winona is taking on beaver dam in the holiday classic tournament at winona state --------------- starting off for winona... pass inside finds jackson nibbelink... he goes hard to the basket to get the 2... winona with the early lead.

--------------- now it's nibblink again... this time with the 2 hand slam... what a display... winhawks trailing by 3 now.

--------------- beaver dam in transition here... this one's kicked out to alex soto and he knocks it down from the 3.

Winona cruises 71-48.

On the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.