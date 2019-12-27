Winona boys basketball dominates Beaver Dam in Holiday Classic

Across the river the winona is taking on beaver dam in the holiday classic tournament at winona state --------------- starting off for winona... pass inside finds jackson nibbelink... he goes hard to the basket to get the 2... winona with the early lead.

--------------- now it's nibblink again... this time with the 2 hand slam... what a display... winhawks trailing by 3 now.

--------------- beaver dam in transition here... this one's kicked out to alex soto and he knocks it down from the 3.

Winona cruises 71-48.

On the