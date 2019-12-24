After christmas ... and many local shoppers are already taking back some of their gifts.

But if there is a problem ... for store managers ... being prepared ahead of time can make all the difference.

News 8's tyler job explains how one local retailer is handling business right after christmas.

Nats customer service.

Customer service can get busy right after christmas.

Nats customer service and some gifts have to be returned.

"my mom got me a pair of shoes that i really liked, but they were not quite the right size."

Sometimes, tradehome shoes in la crosse sells out of a product too quickly, making customer service a bit more challenging.

"they get a little bit more, i don't want to say more dissatisfied, but they would want to go a little bit more seamless than what it actually did."

So merle bries stays ahead of the curve.

"i definitely staff heavier on this day because we know exchanges and returns take a little bit more time away from our normal business hours."

As for how many people he staffs... "today, i'm going to have six people on staff."

Which is more than double the staff he usually has.

"it just makes everything go smoother, and then the customers don't have to wait for us to try to find time to take care of their need."

Nats customer service for subjek, everything went alright.

"the exchange went really easy, and i got another pair of shoes.

Perfect size, perfect fit.

And it was great."

So now she can go home in a good mood.

Nats customer service "i'm extremely happy.

And yes, i've been wanting these for a while."

In la crosse, tyler job, news 8.

Because of all the returns and exchanges... retailers get an extra bump in sales as shoppers head back into their stores one more