New allegations in Oakwood hazing incident

With what else we learned about this case.

Huntsville police confirm these two arrests make three in total for this hazing case.

Three women have now been charged in a hazing incident connected to oakwood university.

New york resident karena tuckett and atlanta resident vonshe arthur were arrested last week.

They join huntsville resident alicia dulan, who was arrested and released last month.

Court records in dulan's case show the hazing incident happened in the 6200 block of rime village drive in huntsville.

Huntsville police say the incident happened back in february and involved the alpha sigma delta sorority.

Investigators say the victim was forced to eat things like whole onions and garlic cloves and was subjected to "violent paddling's."

The victim was also taken to the hospital at one point for a possible allergic reaction.

Oakwood's campus is closed right now for the winter break, but when i spoke to a representative last month about the first arrest, i was told the university doesn't comment on personal matters of students or employees.

Tuckett and arthur are both set to appear in court in the middle of next month.

Reporting live at hpd headquarters, wrs, waay 31