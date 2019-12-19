Multiple units respond to Christmas Day house fire

Tonight, fire investigators across north alabama are working to determine what caused three fires across the region today.

We begin in limestone county where a family is searching for a new place to live after a house fire on howard street.

It also killed their dog.

Waay 31's shosh bedrosian was at the scene when firefighters fought the flames.

It took about 45 minutes for fire crews to put out the fire that destroyed this home.

The fire chief said it was difficult to put out because of how hot it was.

Now the only thing left standing, is the framework of the home.

Chief lance pitts, piney chapel fire department "it's almost like bad horror movie.

You know.

They're gone visiting their family on christmas and receive a call from the sheriffs office where they live that their home is burning" it took 45 minutes to put out this fire.

Crews had several water hoses shooting at the home for hours after.

I watched fire crews battle hot spots over and over again.

A husband, wife, and 4 pets lived in this home.

The couple was in tuscumbia for christmas when the fire started.

A neighbor called 9-1-1 shortly after noon, and fire crews responded in less than 10 minutes.

Chief lance pitts, piney chapel fire department "of course they were immediately upset because they left their pets" fire crews searched the home and found the couple's 13- year-old dog died in the fire.

Chief pitts said his fire crews needed back up when they first arrived.

He said it's hard getting water with hydrants so far away in the county.

Chief lance pitts, piney chapel fire department "it was about over half a mile away" "had there been anybody at home today..maybe it was a good think they weren't home.

As bad as this is, because they could have lost their life trying to rescue those pets" pitts says it's important to turn off all appliances when leaving your home during the holidays.

Chief lance pitts, piney chapel fire department "make sure you turned off all your space heaters, appliances because it could catch on fire" not only did the homeowners lose all their belongings, but their two cars too.

Fire crews determined the fire started on the back patio and spread to the rest of the home.

Reporting in limestone co...sbwaay31news.