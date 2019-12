Cheektowaga Police, Buffalo Peacemakers work to ensure Walden Galleria safety 58 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:09s - Published Cheektowaga Police, Buffalo Peacemakers work to ensure Walden Galleria safety One year ago today, chaos erupted inside the Walden Galleria. Fast-forward a year and Cheektowaga Police and Buffalo peacemakers say they're prepared. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cheektowaga Police, Buffalo Peacemakers work to ensure Walden Galleria safety NIGHT.SOMEBODY HELP THATMAN, SOMEBODY HELPTHAT MAN, SOMEBODYHELP THAT MANALSO TONIGHT --CHANGES AT THEWALDEN GALLERIA -- AYEAR AFTER A BRAWLTHAT WENT VIRAL.OFFICERS ROAMEDTHE GALLERIA TO"KEEP THE PEACE"TONIGHT.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER NIKKIDEMENTRI LOOKS ATSOME OF THELESSONS LEARNEDOVER THE PAST YEAR.BOXING DAY 2018--NAT POP22 CALLS, 3 FIGHTSAND SEVERALARRESTS...SENT THEGALLERIA MALL INTOLOCKDOWN.NAT POPFASTFORWARD A YEARLATER...ANDCHEEKTOWAGAPOLICE AND BUFFALOPEACEMAKERS SAYTHEY'RE PREPARED.EVERY NOW AND THENWE WILL HAVE TO BEREACTIVE LIKE LASTYEAR BUT WE HAVE APLAN IN PLACE.WE JUST BELIEVE IT'SGOING TO BEPEACEFULATMOSPHERE ONTODAY, TOMORROWAND THROUGHOUT THEWHOLE ENTIRE YEAR.SHORTLY AFTER 2018'S"MALL BRAWL" --AUTHORITIES ASKEDBUFFALOPEACEMAKERS FORHELP...THE GROUPTHEN BEGANWORKING ALONGSIDECHEEKTOWAGAPOLICE, THE N-F-T-AAND GALLERIAMANAGEMENT ANDSECURITY.THAT COMBINATIONHAS REALLY SERVEDTHE MALL REALLY VERYWELL IN TERMS OFKEEPING THINGSDOWN.SEVERAL WEEKS AGO,THEY ALL MET TODEVELOP A PLAN FORTHE HOLIDAY SEASON.THROUGH JANUARYFIRST, THE GALLERIAIS PAYING FOR 12UNIFORMED OFFICERSTO PATROL BOTHINSIDE AND OUTSIDE.IF THERE ARE ISSUESWE WANT TO TRY ANDSTOP THAT AS QUICKAS WE CANNAT POPOUR PRESENCE HASMADE A DIFFERENCE.THE PEACEMAKERSARE TYPICALLY THERETO HELP"CHAPERONE" ON THEWEEKENDS, BUT THISWEEK, 8-12PEACEMAKERS WILLBE STRATEGICALLYSCATTERED ACROSSTHE MALL.WE'RE HERE JUST TOMAKE SURE THOSEFEW INDIVDUALS.THERE'S ONLY A FEW IWANT TO EMPHASIZETHAT, THOSE FEWINDIVDUALS THAT MAYHAVE BAD INTENTIONSTHAT WE MEET THEMAT THE DOOR.BUFFALOPEACEMAKERSEMPHASIZE THEIMPORTANCE OF THEPARENTAL ESCORTPOLICY.FROM 4 UNTIL CLOSEEVERY FRIDAY ANDSATURDAY, KIDSUNDER 18 MUST BEACCOMPANIED BYSOMEONE 21 YEARSOR OLDER.WE'RE ALL PARTNERS,WE ALL CARE ABOUTONE ANOTHER, WE ALLLOVE ONE ANOTHERAND WE ALL KNOWWORKING WITH THECOMMUNITY ASPARTNERS WE KNOWTHAT WE CAN HAVE ASAFE PLACE FOR NOTONLY OUR CHILDRENBUT FOR ALL THOSEWHO VISIT THE MALL.PEACEMAKERS TELLME THEY AREPLANNING TO HEAD TODIFFERENT CITIES --INCLUDING SYRACUSE-- TO HELP SET UPSIMILAR PROGRAMS INOTHER MALLS.





