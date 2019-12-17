Global  

Oklahoma Recreational Pot Petition

Oklahoma Recreational Pot Petition

Oklahoma Recreational Pot Petition

Proponents for a state question in Oklahoma that would have legalized recreational marijuana, have withdrawn the petition.

The question would have allowed recreational users over the age of 21 to possess marijuana with varying limits.

The proponents said they withdrew the petition so they could rewrite it with better protections for the existing medical marijuana industry.
