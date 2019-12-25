Global  

Watch: Delhi shivers at 4.2 degrees Celsius, homeless flock to night shelters

Watch: Delhi shivers at 4.2 degrees Celsius, homeless flock to night shelters

Watch: Delhi shivers at 4.2 degrees Celsius, homeless flock to night shelters

Severe cold conditions continue in the national capital with temperature plummeting to 4.2 degree Celsius in the wee hours on Friday.
