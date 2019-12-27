Granby Kidney Donation

Will drop back to the 40's.
Facebook one day in august - maumelle fire chief gerald ezell came across an old school friend in missouri- pleading for a kidney match for her daughter.
So ezell made the decision to donate his kidney - even lost 30 pounds in a month to get the approval to do so.
They flew to the mayo clinic in rochester minnesota - and had the surgery on december 13th---just two days after they met for the first time.
"for so long, i couldn't understand why he would do that.
I was just so shocked that my donor was someone that had never even met me, but i'm so grateful for him.
He literally gave me my life back."
Dowe: the two of them - wanted to stress the importance of organ donation.
There are currently 300 people on the transplant list in arkansas.