Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Granby Kidney Donation

Video Credit: KOAM - Published < > Embed
Granby Kidney Donation

Granby Kidney Donation

An Arkansas fire chief gives the ultimate gift this holiday, the gift of life.

He's donated one of his kidneys to a teen from Granby, Missouri.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Granby Kidney Donation

Will drop back to the 40's.

Facebook one day in august - maumelle fire chief gerald ezell came across an old school friend in missouri- pleading for a kidney match for her daughter.

So ezell made the decision to donate his kidney - even lost 30 pounds in a month to get the approval to do so.

They flew to the mayo clinic in rochester minnesota - and had the surgery on december 13th---just two days after they met for the first time.

"for so long, i couldn't understand why he would do that.

I was just so shocked that my donor was someone that had never even met me, but i'm so grateful for him.

He literally gave me my life back."

Dowe: the two of them - wanted to stress the importance of organ donation.

There are currently 300 people on the transplant list in arkansas.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.