Granby Kidney Donation

Facebook one day in august - maumelle fire chief gerald ezell came across an old school friend in missouri- pleading for a kidney match for her daughter.

So ezell made the decision to donate his kidney - even lost 30 pounds in a month to get the approval to do so.

They flew to the mayo clinic in rochester minnesota - and had the surgery on december 13th---just two days after they met for the first time.

"for so long, i couldn't understand why he would do that.

I was just so shocked that my donor was someone that had never even met me, but i'm so grateful for him.

He literally gave me my life back."

Dowe: the two of them - wanted to stress the importance of organ donation.

There are currently 300 people on the transplant list in arkansas.