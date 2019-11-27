Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Home burns down after phone lines cut and gun stolen

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Home burns down after phone lines cut and gun stolen

Home burns down after phone lines cut and gun stolen

A family's holiday home was destroyed in a matter of hours after it caught fire in early December.

Now arson investigators and MCSO detectives are looking into the possibility that someone intentionally set the house up in flames.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Home burns down after phone lines cut and gun stolen

STUDENT BY THAT NAME HAD BEENATTENDING THE SCHOOL.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

yourwinner

LEE Cops Suspect Arson After a Home Linked to Ivanka Trump's Diamond Business Burns https://t.co/7kDQpsBDP3 6 hours ago

VineethaMokkil

vineetha mokkil RT @lunatefiction: 'A fire from the west meets a fire from the east—explodes. Up and down the coastline, everything burns.' Our memory of… 18 hours ago

lunatefiction

Lunate 'A fire from the west meets a fire from the east—explodes. Up and down the coastline, everything burns.' Our memor… https://t.co/XBCOf3hR8W 22 hours ago

jjd022980

Jessica Dickson RT @EmmaAudreyGoss: This is a heartbreaking story. After a family's home caught fire, someone went and looted it. @bakersfieldnow @RedCross… 2 days ago

EmmaAudreyGoss

Emma Goss This is a heartbreaking story. After a family's home caught fire, someone went and looted it. @bakersfieldnow… https://t.co/LsAOIeD5WW 4 days ago

KMPHFOX26

FOX26 News A Bakersfield family thought their luck couldn't get any worse when parts of their home burned down just before Chr… https://t.co/VpYhKaqbXJ 4 days ago

renebfolena

renebfolena RT @TheMarinaTimes: So ⁦@50cent⁩ is pretending he only has one kid but he has others — including Marquis who, at age 10, was nearly killed… 6 days ago

TheMarinaTimes

TheMarinaTimes So ⁦@50cent⁩ is pretending he only has one kid but he has others — including Marquis who, at age 10, was nearly kil… https://t.co/sKc6n9vjS9 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman Accused Of Firing Shots At Workers 150 Feet Up Cellphone Tower [Video]Woman Accused Of Firing Shots At Workers 150 Feet Up Cellphone Tower

A North Carolina woman is accused of firing two shots at utility workers who were on a cell tower near her home. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.