Winter weather could make for slick roads in Southern Arizona 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:25s - Published Communities prep for icy and wet roads across Southern Arizona Communities prep for icy and wet roads across Southern Arizona 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Winter weather could make for slick roads in Southern Arizona WHO JOINS US LIVE -- FROM NEARAN EASTSIDE BRIDGE.HE HAS MORE ON -- SOME PLANS --IN PLACE -- TO KEEP DRIVERSSAFE.ROGELIO.BRIDGES -- LIKE THE ONE BEHINDME COULD FREEZE SOONER THANOTHER ROADS.ESPECIALLY IN CITIES AT A HIGHERELEVATION.AN ADVISORY FROM COMMUNITIESAROUND SOUTHERN ARIZONA -- DRIVESLOW OR DON'T DRIVE AT ALL -- IFYOU CAN AVOID IT.2309 WE ACTUALLY HAVE A CREW,THREE CREWS THAT ARE SPECIALLYDESIGNED TRUCKS, THAT ACTUALLYSPRAY THE BRIDGES.YOU MAY SEE THOSE CREWS -- ANDTHEIR MAGNESIUM CHLORIDE SPRAY--AT BRIDGES AROUND TUCSON THISWEEKEND.2319 MAGNESIUM CHLORIDE IS APRODUCT THAT ACTUALLY LOWERS THETEMPERATURE OF WATER, THEFREEZING TEMPERATURE OF WATER TOENSURE THAT ICE DOES NOT FORM ONTHE BRIDGES.SAM CREDO IS WITH TUCSON'SDEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION.HE SAYS THERE'S A GOLDEN HOUR TOSPRAY THE BRIDGES AHEAD OF AFREEZE.2330 WE DO THAT, TYPICALLY INTHE MIDDLE OF THE AFTERNOONPRIORTO AN EVENING THAT WE BELIEVEWE'RE GOING TO EXPERIENCEFREEZING TEMPERATURES.ONCE THE CHEMICAL IS SETTLED ONA BRIDGE THECOUNTDOWN BEGINS BEFORE BRIDGESNEED ANOTHER DOUSING.2338 THE MAGNESIUM CHLORIDELASTS ABOUT 10 DAYS,WITHOUT RAIN AND SO THAT'S THEWAY THAT WE ENSURE THAT ICE DOESNOTFORM ON THE BRIDGE AND KEEP OURROADS SAFE.2349 SO THERE'S ABOUT 60 BRIDGESTHROUGHOUT THE CITY, AND OURTHREE CREWS WILL ACTUALLY HITALL 60 BRIDGES.FOR NOW -- IN TUCSON -- THEWORST HAZARD REMAINS SLICKROADS.IF YOU PLAN TO HEAD EAST ON I-10TOWARD COCHISE COUNTY YOU MIGHTFIND DIFFERENT CONDITIONS AT AHIGHER ELEVATION -- AS THEWINTERSTORM ROLLS THROUGH REGION.COCHISE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICETELLS KGUN 9 SNOW PLOWS ARE ONALERT FOR INSTANT RESPONSE.NO ROAD CLOSURES HAVE BEENREPORTED YET AND THEY ADVISE ALLDRIVERS TO STAY WELL UNDER EVENPOSTED SPEED LIMITS.THE CITY OF TUCSON SAY'S IT'SCREWS PLAN TO SPRAY ALL BRIDGESAROUND THE CITY SATURDAYAFTERNOON.THAT'S RIGHT BEFORE THEY EXPECTFREEZING TEMPERATURES INTHE CITY.MEANTIME -- A POWERFUL WINTERSTORM IS NOW MOVING EAST --





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Jennifer's Tuesday Forecast Dense fog is likely in the morning there will be slick road conditions will develop in the morning. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 01:38Published 1 week ago Calls pile in as drivers battle slick roads Towing companies and ride-share drivers have been keeping busy amid the winter storm coming through the Kansas City metro. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:24Published 1 week ago