Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

After violent anti-CAA protests, UP on edge ahead of Friday prayers

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
After violent anti-CAA protests, UP on edge ahead of Friday prayers

After violent anti-CAA protests, UP on edge ahead of Friday prayers

Uttar Pradesh braces for fresh anti-CAA protests ahead of Friday prayers, Plane with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan killing at least 9, Norwegian tourist asked to leave India after participating in anti-CAA protest, IAF decommissions 'ace fighter' MiG-27, Banned Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria says he is 'not in good shape', Delhi could witness coldest December in 118 years and more news #AdieuMiG27 #CAA_NRC_Protest
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SimpleCommonMan

Simple Common Man RT @HAShankaranaray: Why is he campaigning against himself & his party...?! Will BJP dismiss him from the party for his anti-party activ… 1 hour ago

HAShankaranaray

H.A.Shankaranarayana Why is he campaigning against himself & his party...?! Will BJP dismiss him from the party for his anti-party ac… https://t.co/myiuVWjJsu 4 hours ago

Shaad_Smith

Undefeated_Faith RT @iyersaishwarya: Thread: Anti CAA-NRC protests turned violent in Nagina/Bijnor/UP and minor boys were detained. Anticipating poss of… 5 hours ago

iyersaishwarya

Aishwarya S Iyer Thread: Anti CAA-NRC protests turned violent in Nagina/Bijnor/UP and minor boys were detained. Anticipating poss… https://t.co/vrPucABgNK 16 hours ago

rohitjoshilko

Joshi RT @ashoswai: Yogi's 'Revenge' has already killed 16 in UP! #CAAProtest https://t.co/vvunskrBPY 19 hours ago

anti_fascist007

AF007 RT @rupagulab: Vomit Shah wants to do a Yogi in Delhi & get cops to kill more citizens? “Amit Shah says "Delhi's tukde-tukde gang should be… 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anti-CAA stir: ‘Wanted’ posters in Varanasi to nab violent protesters [Video]Anti-CAA stir: ‘Wanted’ posters in Varanasi to nab violent protesters

Uttar Pradesh police has pasted posters to seek help in identifying people who indulged in violence during anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12Published

Vandalism by demonstrators during violent anti CAA protests in Mangaluru [Video]Vandalism by demonstrators during violent anti CAA protests in Mangaluru

Vandalism by demonstrators during violent anti CAA protests in Mangaluru

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.