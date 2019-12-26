Global  

Iraq president threatens to quit over PM nominee

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:01s
Barham Salih says he would rather resign than name Iran-backed bloc's nominee as PM.
Iraq's President Threatens To Resign Over Iran-Backed PM Nominee

Iraqi President Barham Salih has reportedly threatened to resign over the Iran-backed...
Iraq pres. offers to step down

BAGHDAD, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Iraqi President Barham Salih has...
MENAFN.com - Published


Iraq's President Threatens To Resign Over Iran-Backed PM Nominee

​Iraqi President Barham Salih said he'd rather resign than appoint the parliament's Iran-backed pick to be the next prime minister.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11

Iraq president 'would rather resign' over PM nominee

Salih said in a statement that because the constitution did not give him the right to reject nominees for the premiership, he was ready to submit his resignation to the parliament.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 15:02

