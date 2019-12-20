Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Paul Hollywood Explains His Love for Hand-Raised Pork Pies

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Paul Hollywood Explains His Love for Hand-Raised Pork Pies

Paul Hollywood Explains His Love for Hand-Raised Pork Pies

As the bakers begin to make their hand-raised pork pies for the next challenge, Paul Hollywood explains his love for the crispy, flaky pastry to fellow judge Sherry Yard.

From 'Pastry and Cookie Week,' season 5, episode 3 of The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition.

Watch The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition THURSDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Paul Hollywood Explains His Love for Hand-Raised Pork Pies

Watch full episodes of The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition online at ABC.

Stream Paul Hollywood Explains His Love for Hand-Raised Pork Pies instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Booping' Paul Hollywood's Nose [Video]'Booping' Paul Hollywood's Nose

'The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition': 'Booping' Paul Hollywood's Nose

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:34Published

Recreating Paul Hollywood's Cornish Pasties from Taste [Video]Recreating Paul Hollywood's Cornish Pasties from Taste

We challenged resident Bon Appétit super taster Chris Morocco to recreate 'The Great British Bake Off' judge Paul Hollywood's Cornish Pasties recipe using every sense he has other than sight. Was he..

Credit: Bon Appetit     Duration: 30:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.