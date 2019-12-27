Bizarre Boxing Day raft race tradition gets underway in Yorkshire

Visitors to Scarborough were kept entertained yesterday (26th December) morning during the town's annual tradition.

The wacky raft race took place in the harbour as hundreds lined the seafront and harbour walls to cheer on the teams. Participants donned fancy dress as they battled it out to paddle around the harbour, while also being pelted with eggs and flour from the opposing teams. The rafts were homemade and built by each team taking part.

Some were solid and kept afloat, while others fell to pieces and sank.

At the end of the race, most participants dived back into the sea to keep the crowds entertained as well as cleaning off the eggs and flour.