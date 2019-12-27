Global  

Hundreds turn out for Santa run in Athens, Greece

Hundreds of runners grabbed their fake beards and donned festive suits on Thursday (December 26) to take part in the annual Santa Run in Athens, Greece.
The event, which aims to raise money for children, was organised by the Municipality of Chania and the Santa Run Association in cooperation with the Region of Crete.




