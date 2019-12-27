Finally, some snow in the forecast for Denver 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:44s - Published Finally, some snow in the forecast for Denver A strong storm system is set to impact Colorado Friday through Saturday. A winter storm will develop across southern Colorado, while colder air moves into the state from the north. 0

