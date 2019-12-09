Global  

Supporters and activists clash during annual Boxing Day hunt

Supporters and activists clash during annual Boxing Day hunt

Supporters and activists clash during annual Boxing Day hunt

Scuffles broke out at a Boxing Day fox hunt in Abergavenny in South Wales, UK, on Thursday (26 December).

Fox hunting protesters were out in force demonstrating against the annual tradition.

A large police presence was visible in the town but a number of clashes occurred among anti-hunt demonstrators.
