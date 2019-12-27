Virat Kohli’s Fan From Odisha Who Has 16 Tattoos Of His Idol | Oneindia News

Love of a fan has no limits.

Pintu Behera, an ardent fan of Virat Kohli from Berhampur, has inked 16 permanent tattoos of the Indian cricket team skipper, including his Jersey No.

18, on his body.

Behera said that he has spent over Rs one lakh over these tattoos.

The 31-year-old said, “I am a cricket lover from my childhood and became a big fan of Virat Kohli because of his style of playing.

So, I have decided to show my respect to him in this way.

When I decided to make tattoos in 2016, I didn't have money.

So I started saving money and got tattoos inked”.

He said that in October, he got the chance to meet the Indian captain during a Test match between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam.

“I didn't imagine that he would meet and hug me.

It was a special moment for me.

I had been waiting to meet him since 2016.

Finally, I got the opportunity to meet him during Test Match between India and South Africa at Vishakhapattanam in October,” he said.