Indian Air Force decommissions last MiG-27 fighter jet squadron | Oneindia News

Indian Air Force decommissions last MiG-27 fighter jet squadron | Oneindia News

Indian Air Force decommissions last MiG-27 fighter jet squadron | Oneindia News

The Indian Air force decommissioned its last squadron of MiG 27 fighter jet aircraft today.

The squadron flew its last sortie from the Jodhpur air base.

The ace attacker earned its glory during the 1999 Kargil war when it delivered rockets and bombs with accuracy on enemy positions.

MiG 27 roars through the skies for the last time

Indian Air Force (IAF) decommissions Mikoyan-Gurevich 27 (MiG-27), the fighter aircraft that played a...
Sify - Published


Oneindia

OneIndia Indian Air Force decommissions last MiG-27 fighter jet squadron https://t.co/wsEbZu1c2R 46 minutes ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News Indian Air Force (#IAF) decommissions #Mikoyan-#Gurevich27 (MiG-27), the fighter aircraft that played a stellar rol… https://t.co/sSb55OXN9m 5 hours ago


Mobile internet services restored in Kargil after 145 days | Oneindia News [Video]Mobile internet services restored in Kargil after 145 days | Oneindia News

Mobile internet services restored in Kargil after 145 days, Rahul Gandhi says brothers are being made to fight brothers, Uttar Pradesh braces for fresh anti-CAA protests ahead of Friday prayers, Plane..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:03Published

After violent anti-CAA protests, UP on edge ahead of Friday prayers [Video]After violent anti-CAA protests, UP on edge ahead of Friday prayers

Uttar Pradesh braces for fresh anti-CAA protests ahead of Friday prayers, Plane with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan killing at least 9, Norwegian tourist asked to leave India after participating in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published

