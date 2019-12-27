Indian Air Force decommissions last MiG-27 fighter jet squadron | Oneindia News 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:16s - Published Indian Air Force decommissions last MiG-27 fighter jet squadron | Oneindia News The Indian Air force decommissioned its last squadron of MiG 27 fighter jet aircraft today. The squadron flew its last sortie from the Jodhpur air base. The ace attacker earned its glory during the 1999 Kargil war when it delivered rockets and bombs with accuracy on enemy positions. #IndiaAirForce #MiG27 #MiG27AirCraft

