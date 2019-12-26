In honor of the decade ending, here are the top 10 most influential films of the 2010s, according to 'The New York Times'.



Tweets about this Notsoloud RT @jeffrey_ventre: #Blackfish — The Most Influential Films of the 2010’s https://t.co/I29bU4Vjd1 “The exposé on the treatment of orcas @Se… 7 hours ago Global Grind 10 Most Influential Films of the Decade #GlobalGrindDecadeWrapUp #GlobalGrindEndofYear2019 https://t.co/aNnYawVo1G 14 hours ago stephen RT @nytimes: Here are the 10 most influential films of the decade, selected by The New York Times's co-chief film critics https://t.co/lEZV… 16 hours ago Glenn Shapiro RT @JonathanMetzl: The 10 Most Influential Films of the Decade (and 20 Other Favorites) https://t.co/0PeBWeQl1f 19 hours ago Jonathan Metzl The 10 Most Influential Films of the Decade (and 20 Other Favorites) https://t.co/0PeBWeQl1f 21 hours ago TRISH RT @TilikumCo: Blackfish makes The 10 Most Influential Films of the Decade. Very proud to be a part of this movement - The #Blackfish cast… 23 hours ago Mia 👁 The 10 Most Influential Films of the Decade (and 20 Other Favorites) https://t.co/6icwL6v0b8 1 day ago blogs4u "The 10 Most Influential Films of the Decade (and 20 Other Favorites)" by MANOHLA DARGIS and A.O. SCOTT via NYT… https://t.co/s8NAkWTw2f 1 day ago