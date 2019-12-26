Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

10 most influential films of the decade

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
10 most influential films of the decade

10 most influential films of the decade

In honor of the decade ending, here are the top 10 most influential films of the 2010s, according to 'The New York Times'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nosoloud3

Notsoloud RT @jeffrey_ventre: #Blackfish — The Most Influential Films of the 2010’s https://t.co/I29bU4Vjd1 “The exposé on the treatment of orcas @Se… 7 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind 10 Most Influential Films of the Decade #GlobalGrindDecadeWrapUp #GlobalGrindEndofYear2019 https://t.co/aNnYawVo1G 14 hours ago

StephenShitoshe

stephen RT @nytimes: Here are the 10 most influential films of the decade, selected by The New York Times's co-chief film critics https://t.co/lEZV… 16 hours ago

glennmshapiro

Glenn Shapiro RT @JonathanMetzl: The 10 Most Influential Films of the Decade (and 20 Other Favorites) https://t.co/0PeBWeQl1f 19 hours ago

JonathanMetzl

Jonathan Metzl The 10 Most Influential Films of the Decade (and 20 Other Favorites) https://t.co/0PeBWeQl1f 21 hours ago

Patrici90673224

TRISH RT @TilikumCo: Blackfish makes The 10 Most Influential Films of the Decade. Very proud to be a part of this movement - The #Blackfish cast… 23 hours ago

miapublisher123

Mia 👁 The 10 Most Influential Films of the Decade (and 20 Other Favorites) https://t.co/6icwL6v0b8 1 day ago

blogs4u4

blogs4u "The 10 Most Influential Films of the Decade (and 20 Other Favorites)" by MANOHLA DARGIS and A.O. SCOTT via NYT… https://t.co/s8NAkWTw2f 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

10 Most Influential Films of the Decade [Video]10 Most Influential Films of the Decade

10 Most Influential Films of the Decade. In honor of the decade ending, here are the top 10 most influential films of the 2010s, according to 'The New York Times.'. 1. ‘American Sniper’..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Top 10 Best Movie Performances of the Last Decade [Video]Top 10 Best Movie Performances of the Last Decade

As the decade draws to a close, these performances deserve a standing ovation. For this list, we’re taking a look at the most outstanding performances from actors and actresses in movies released..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.