Friday is final day to donate to Alpine fire victims at Mob Museum 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:28s - Published Friday is final day to donate to Alpine fire victims at Mob Museum Friday is the final day to drop off items at the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas for survivors of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire. 0

