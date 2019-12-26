Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

A Woman's Skin Whitening Cream Gave Her Mercury Poisoning

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
A Woman's Skin Whitening Cream Gave Her Mercury Poisoning

A Woman's Skin Whitening Cream Gave Her Mercury Poisoning

A woman’s beauty regimen caused severe mercury poisoning and irreversible neurological damage.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

CDC: Skin Cream Can Cause Nerve Damage

A skin-lightening cream from Mexico that contained toxic mercury left a California woman with...
Newsmax - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NyawiraNjoroge

Nyawira Njoroge, PhD SMH: A Woman's Skin Whitening Cream Gave Her Mercury Poisoning https://t.co/Kd2gIAw2Ai via @gizmodo 2 hours ago

MammanDaniya

M Salih RT @Gizmodo: A woman's skin whitening cream gave her mercury poisoning https://t.co/6jzZiJo5mv https://t.co/18wgynne7b 2 hours ago

TweetTipr

TweetTipr A Woman's Skin Whitening Cream Gave Her Mercury Poisoning https://t.co/ANKd002eCr 2 hours ago

superfabis

Fabis A woman's skin whitening cream gave her mercury poisoning https://t.co/LO8ipN3PYv https://t.co/OK6oTwT2tV 3 hours ago

_Beauty_Skin

Beauty Skin A #Woman's #Skin Whitening Cream Gave Her Mercury Poisoning #skincare #beautytips https://t.co/iCVZK6iUFf 5 hours ago

CestrumNocturn1

Cestrum Nocturnum A Woman's Skin Whitening Cream Gave Her Mercury Poisoning https://t.co/KCF1WU0VBf 6 hours ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom A Woman’s Skin Whitening Cream Gave Her Mercury Poisoning https://t.co/kGlrWvoJDT 7 hours ago

PhilBrown62

Hartmann the Anarchist A Woman's Skin Whitening Cream Gave Her Mercury Poisoning | Gizmodo Australia (via @GizmodoAU) https://t.co/hSd1mCE8h0 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Details About Tainted Skin Cream [Video]New Details About Tainted Skin Cream

The product that put a Sacramento woman in a coma contained 12,000 times the legal amount of mercury.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:48Published

Woman Got Mercury Poisoning From Skin Whitening Cream [Video]Woman Got Mercury Poisoning From Skin Whitening Cream

A woman in Sacramento, California reportedly ended up with mercury poisoning after using a skin whitening cream.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.