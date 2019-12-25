Global  

Walmart, Trader Joe's, Costco, Kroger Egg Products Recalled

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Walmart, Trader Joe's, Costco, Kroger Egg Products RecalledHard-boiled eggs from a production facility in Georgia have been recalled.
Boiled egg recall spreads to Walmart, Kroger, Costco and others

A recall of hard-boiled eggs and egg salads linked to a deadly listeria outbreak has been expanded...
CBS News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hard-Boiled Egg Recall Expands After Deadly Outbreak [Video]Hard-Boiled Egg Recall Expands After Deadly Outbreak

A hard-boiled egg recall has expanded to products sold at Walmart and Trader Joe's following a deadly listeria outbreak.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:25Published

Trader Joe's Recalls Some Egg Salad, Potato Salad Products [Video]Trader Joe's Recalls Some Egg Salad, Potato Salad Products

A number of egg salad and potato salad products sold at Trader Joe's stores in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere are being recalled due to listeria concerns.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:25Published

