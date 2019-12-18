Kanye West Drops Yet Another 'Sunday Service' Album

Kanye West dropped his tenth studio album, "Jesus is Born," on Christmas Day, just two months after his first "Sunday Service" release.

West topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid hip-hop artists this year, with 2019 earnings of about $150 million and an estimated net worth of $240 million.

Separately, his wife Kim Kardashian West has annual earnings of $72 million and an estimated net worth of $370 million, Forbes reports.