Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kanye West Drops Yet Another 'Sunday Service' Album

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Kanye West Drops Yet Another 'Sunday Service' Album

Kanye West Drops Yet Another 'Sunday Service' Album

Kanye West dropped his tenth studio album, "Jesus is Born," on Christmas Day, just two months after his first "Sunday Service" release.

West topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid hip-hop artists this year, with 2019 earnings of about $150 million and an estimated net worth of $240 million.

Separately, his wife Kim Kardashian West has annual earnings of $72 million and an estimated net worth of $370 million, Forbes reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kanye West Releases Second Gospel Album 'Jesus Is Born'

The 'Jesus Walks' star drops a surprise new album that features his Sunday Service choir as a...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comWorldNewsBillboard.com


Kanye West's Sunday Service Collective Drops 'Jesus Is Born' Album - Stream & Download!

Kanye West‘s Sunday Service Collective has released a new album called Jesus Is Born! This is the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comBillboard.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

marketprdaily

marketprdaily Kanye West drops another Sunday Service album https://t.co/7RKSZzfXpt 3 hours ago

MyCityNewsca

MyCityNews.ca Kanye West drops another Sunday Service album https://t.co/MZrXZR2pfB https://t.co/yOKwzC3mHw 3 hours ago

morningshowca

The Morning Show Kanye West drops another Sunday Service album https://t.co/lSsBk7X0Qu https://t.co/koRhHyzgzA 3 hours ago

Kanye_Yezzus

Kanye West Kanye West drops another 'Sunday Service' album | Watch News Videos Online - https://t.co/9buqU0gBar https://t.co/txJUdT5Egw 11 hours ago

esteban_iggy

esteban RT @KTLA: Kanye West's new album, "Jesus Is Born," was released Christmas Day and follows another heavily gospel-influenced album from the… 2 days ago

KTLA

KTLA Kanye West's new album, "Jesus Is Born," was released Christmas Day and follows another heavily gospel-influenced a… https://t.co/wL5yxDxkgY 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kanye West Celebrates Christmas With 'Jesus Is Born' Album [Video]Kanye West Celebrates Christmas With "Jesus Is Born" Album

Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir are back with a follow-up to Jesus Is King — the aptly titled Jesus Is Born. It marks the first official album for the Sunday Service Choir. Produced &..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:10Published

Kanye West reached out to Joel Osteen for advice about faith [Video]Kanye West reached out to Joel Osteen for advice about faith

Kanye West formed an unlikely friendship with famed pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen after reaching out to him for advice about his newfound dedication to Christianity.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.