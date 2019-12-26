Massive Chile wildfire destroys about 200 homes 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:32s - Published Massive Chile wildfire destroys about 200 homes More than 245 homes have been destroyed and 700 people left destitute after a forest fire tore through a low-income area of the Chilean seaside city of Valparaiso on Christmas Eve (December 24). 0

