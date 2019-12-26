Global  

Massive Chile wildfire destroys about 200 homes

More than 245 homes have been destroyed and 700 people left destitute after a forest fire tore through a low-income area of the Chilean seaside city of Valparaiso on Christmas Eve (December 24).
Helicopters in Chile douse fire that destroyed dozens of homes [Video]Helicopters in Chile douse fire that destroyed dozens of homes

Authorities believe arson caused the fire, which swept through neighbourhoods on the outskirts of Valparaiso.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published

