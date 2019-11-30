Security cameras smashed on day of India protests

Global  

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Surveillance footage captured Indian police smashing a security camera in Meerut&apos;s Muslim-dominated Lisari Gate area on Friday (December 20), the day five Muslim men are believed to have been shot dead by police for opposing a controversial citizenship law.
