Security cameras smashed on day of India protests

Surveillance footage captured Indian police smashing a security camera in Meerut's Muslim-dominated Lisari Gate area on Friday (December 20), the day five Muslim men are believed to have been shot dead by police for opposing a controversial citizenship law.



