Norway's Ari Behn dies by suicide on Christmas Day

Norway's Ari Behn dies by suicide on Christmas Day

Norway's Ari Behn dies by suicide on Christmas Day

Norwegian author Ari Behn died by suicide on Christmas, Business Insider sadly reports.

0
The late ex-husband of Princess Martha, Ari Behn, shared his battle with alcoholism before suicide

The late ex-husband of Princess Martha, Ari Behn, shared his battle with alcoholism before suicideHeartbreaking details have emerged of the tortured and "lonely" life of former Norwegian royal Ari...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Kevin Spacey's Sexual Assault Accuser Commits Suicide

A man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him -- once part of the Royal Family of Norway...
TMZ.com - Published


CarleeK29

#Air Force Girl RT @BNONews: BREAKING: Ari Behn, ex-husband of Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise and Kevin Spacey accuser, dies in apparent suicide https://t… 52 minutes ago

Sandie79797427

Sandie RT @love4thegameAK: 👀s On.. Ari Behn, a former Royal and one of actor Kevin Spacey’s accusers, has died at 47, according to BNO News. Repo… 53 minutes ago

Janetlynne211

Janlynne 🎄🏂🎄 RT @EllaaaCruzzz: 2-The day after on Dec 25th be4 being able to testify in court, Kevin Spacey’s accuser Ari Behn, the ex-husband of Prince… 5 hours ago

LoliLoli2823

loli RT @love4thegameAK: Ari Behn, the ex-husband of Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, died by suicide on Christmas Day. He is the third Kevin… 8 hours ago

JohnjayVanEs

johnjay van es Share from the @johnjayandrich page - Ari Behn, a former member of Norway’s royal family, died by suicide on Wednes… https://t.co/r7z12txFfj 8 hours ago

HibaBenlarbi

Hiba.Benlarbi Ex-husband of Norwegian princess dies by suicide #Norway@Suicide_Zero⁩ https://t.co/dffFbbtScR 10 hours ago

drou_bre

🇺🇸 I STAND WITH MY PRESIDENT🇺🇸 TRUMP 2020🇺🇸 RT @EyesOnQ: What a coincidence!! NOT ::: Norway's Ari Behn, ex-royal and Kevin Spacey accuser, dies in suicide ... https://t.co/LRZQQo4PTx 11 hours ago

realist_stereo

Stereo Realist Norway’s Ari Behn, ex-royal and Kevin Spacey accuser, dies by suicide - https://t.co/Zfj27HmyLy 12 hours ago


Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47 [Video]Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47

Behn, who was previously married to Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, died by suicide on Christmas Day.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:30Published

Norway's Ari Behn Dies By Suicide On Christmas Day [Video]Norway's Ari Behn Dies By Suicide On Christmas Day

Norwegian author Ari Behn died by suicide on Christmas, Business Insider sadly reports. His family's spokesman, Geir Håkonsund, announced the news on Wednesday. Behn was married to Norway's Princess..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

