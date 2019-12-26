Norway's Ari Behn dies by suicide on Christmas Day

#Air Force Girl RT @BNONews: BREAKING: Ari Behn, ex-husband of Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise and Kevin Spacey accuser, dies in apparent suicide https://t… 52 minutes ago

Sandie RT @love4thegameAK: 👀s On.. Ari Behn, a former Royal and one of actor Kevin Spacey’s accusers, has died at 47, according to BNO News. Repo… 53 minutes ago

Janlynne 🎄🏂🎄 RT @EllaaaCruzzz: 2-The day after on Dec 25th be4 being able to testify in court, Kevin Spacey’s accuser Ari Behn, the ex-husband of Prince… 5 hours ago

loli RT @love4thegameAK: Ari Behn, the ex-husband of Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, died by suicide on Christmas Day. He is the third Kevin… 8 hours ago

johnjay van es Share from the @johnjayandrich page - Ari Behn, a former member of Norway’s royal family, died by suicide on Wednes… https://t.co/r7z12txFfj 8 hours ago

Hiba.Benlarbi Ex-husband of Norwegian princess dies by suicide #Norway ⁦@Suicide_Zero⁩ https://t.co/dffFbbtScR 10 hours ago

🇺🇸 I STAND WITH MY PRESIDENT🇺🇸 TRUMP 2020🇺🇸 RT @EyesOnQ: What a coincidence!! NOT ::: Norway's Ari Behn, ex-royal and Kevin Spacey accuser, dies in suicide ... https://t.co/LRZQQo4PTx 11 hours ago