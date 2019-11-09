Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool

Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool

Manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media after Leicester City's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the English Premier League.

Rodgers paid tribute to the runaway league leaders, and said this game and Leicester's previous match, a loss to Manchester City, were huge learning curves for his young side.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rodgers: Hard for teams to dominate PL [Video]Rodgers: Hard for teams to dominate PL

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers believes it will be hard for Liverpool or Manchester City to dominate the Premier League for years but they are still the benchmark for others.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:54Published

Rodgers: Players have been magnificent [Video]Rodgers: Players have been magnificent

Brendan Rodgers praised his players control of the game against Arsenal and believes their reaction to their last defeat against Liverpool and been superb.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.