Uncut Gems Movie Clip - That's the Opal 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:22s - Published Uncut Gems Movie Clip - That's the Opal Uncut Gems Movie Clip - That's the Opal Plot Synopsis: When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides. US Release Date: December 13, 2019 Starring: Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel Directed By: Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Kimmy That***movie clip from uncut gems fucked me up man.. lol***it. 11 hours ago