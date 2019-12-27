Global  

Uncut Gems Movie Clip - That's the Opal

Uncut Gems Movie Clip - That's the Opal Plot Synopsis: When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides.

US Release Date: December 13, 2019 Starring: Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel Directed By: Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie
kimmykushxo

Kimmy That***movie clip from uncut gems fucked me up man.. lol***it. 11 hours ago

