Karnataka parents bury specially-abled children neck-deep on solar eclipse to cure deformity

Three specially-abled children were buried neck-deep on solar eclipse in Karnataka.

Children were buried at Taj Sultanpur village in Kalaburagi on the morning of December 26 during solar eclipse as parents believed that their children will be cured of deformities by this.

People across the world witnessed the last solar eclipse of 2019.

A solar eclipse occurs, when the moon comes in between the earth and the sun, and when all the three bodies are aligned.