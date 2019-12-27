Global  

30-Year Age Gap Couple Offer ‘Sugar Baby’ Advice | LOVE DON’T JUDGE

Everyone’s favourite age gap couple are back – and out to help a former sugar baby (@gabyfickles) who fell in love with her sugar daddy.

Mindy Mikla, 28, and husband Larry, 58, have been together for seven years and happily married for three – despite their thirty year age gap.

This is Mindy’s first ever trip to New York, so her and Larry take in some of the city’s iconic sights like Times Square, but also decide while in the Big Apple to reach out to another person in an age gap couple to hear about the judgment they’ve faced.

The couple meet up with Gabi, 20, who met her partner Chris, 51, on a sugar baby website but then the twosome fell for one another.

She seeks Larry and Mindy’s help navigating the transition from a transactional arrangement to true love, and the other pitfalls of dating outside your age bracket, before taking a walk with them through Central Park at dusk.
