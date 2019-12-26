Global  

Israel's Netanyahu survives ruling party leadership primary

Israel's Netanyahu survives ruling party leadership primary

Israel's Netanyahu survives ruling party leadership primary

Challenger Gideon Saar concedes defeat paving the way for indicted prime minister to seek another term in March polls.
News24.com | Israel's Netanyahu wins ruling party leadership vote

Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a "huge" victory after winning a...
News24 - Published

Israel's Netanyahu faces internal leadership challenge as Likud party holds primary

Israel's governing Likud party was holding a primary vote on Thursday in the first serious internal...
CBC.ca - Published


OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Israel's Netanyahu survives ruling party leadership primary: https://t.co/tDS3Yj8crA #Israel 1 hour ago

soleil82639

Journey of life 人生の旅 RT @AJENews: Israel's Netanyahu survives ruling party leadership primary https://t.co/6QEFlDWmZC https://t.co/H1K4hn17Kd 3 hours ago

adigun_mo

first child RT @AJEnglish: Israel's Netanyahu survives ruling party leadership primary https://t.co/40IFMtdSWE 3 hours ago

DexterMosul

DexterMosul Israel's Netanyahu survives ruling party leadership primary https://t.co/d9En7cwHm2 4 hours ago

arwaib

Arwa Ibrahim An expected victory despite being unable to form a government, twice, and facing serious corruption charges. Still… https://t.co/I7aWbxhqy2 6 hours ago

parvenbd

Mahfuja Parven Israel's Netanyahu survives ruling party leadership primary!two state solution! https://t.co/AQXlVCNYDb 6 hours ago

Edourdoo

Eddie Du #Israel's Netanyahu survives ruling Likud party leadership primary - Al Jazeera English https://t.co/f6eBTSsb1N 6 hours ago

Peter_de_Pagter

Peter de Pagter Israel's Netanyahu survives ruling party leadership primary https://t.co/F1yHiR6GAV via PdP 6 hours ago


Netanyahu wins party vote in boost ahead of Israeli election [Video]Netanyahu wins party vote in boost ahead of Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu easily won a vote to keep the Likud party helm, the party said on Friday, in a boost ahead of what is likely to be a hard-fought general election in March...

Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge ahead of March election [Video]Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge ahead of March election

Israel&apos;s embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a fresh challenge to his power on Thursday as his Likud party held leadership primaries in the run-up to a national election, the..

