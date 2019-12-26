Global  

Crisil upgrades Gujarat Gas long term bank facilities to AAplus stable

Crisil upgrades Gujarat Gas long term bank facilities to AAplus stable
Crisil upgrades Gujarat Gas' long-term bank facilities to AA+/stable

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Crisil has upgraded its rating on the long-term bank...
Sify - Published


