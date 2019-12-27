Netanyahu wins party vote in boost ahead of Israeli election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has won a vote to remain at the helm of the Likud party.

It's a boost for the embattled leader ahead of what is likely to be a hard-fought general election in March - the third in less than a year.

A Likud tally gave Netanyahu over 72% of votes in Thursday's (December 26) ballot, against around 27% for challenger Gideon Saar.

The battle with Saar had added to pressure on the four-term premier Netanyahu is under indictment and fighting for political survival.

In November, he was charged with corruption in three criminal cases and he has twice failed to form a government in the wake of two inconclusive national ballots.

Netanyahu's centrist rival in those elections, Benny Gantz of the Blue and White party, was also unable to form a coalition government That lead to political deadlock... and a third election was announced for next March.