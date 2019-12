Abnormal warmth impacts businesses offering winter activities

THIS HOLIDAY SEASON ISABNORMALLY WARM, BUT IT'SPROBABLY SAFE TO SAY MANY PEOPLEARE ENJOYING IT.FOX 47'S ALEXIS WARE WENT TALKEDPEOPLE WHO SAY THIS HEAT STREAKIS HURTINGTHEIR WINTER SPORTS.MOS"WE'RE THROWING LEAVES INSTEADOF SNOWBALLS, IT'S WILD,"MOST PEOPLE WOULD IMAGINE ASNOWY DECEMBER , AND MIGHT EVENHOPE FOR ONE, BUTSEVERAL PEOPLE OUT WERE TODAYENJOYING THE WEATHER.MOS"IT'S PRETTY NICE ACTUALLY.

IT'SFABULOUS WE LOVE IT."BUT PLACES WHERE WINTER SPORTSAND ACTIVITIES ARE POPULAR...ARE STUGGLING TO OPEN.BRIAN COLLINS, HAWK ISLAND PARKMANAGER"NORMALLY WE HAVE 4-5 RUNSRUNNING FOR PEOPLE.

RIGHT NOW WEHAVE TWO TUBING RUNS.

THAT'S ALLWEWERE ABLE TO MAKE WITH THEAMOUNT OF SNOW, MOTHER NATUREDIDN'T CORPORATE AS WELL AS INTHE PAST,"HAWK ISLAND PARK MANAGER BRIANCOLLINS SAYS THIS YEAR IT TOOKTWO WEEKS AND BETWEEN 40 AND 60HOURS OF SNOW MAKING TO OPENONLY TWO LANES ON THEIR HILL.TYPICALLY SNOW MAKINGHAPPENS AT NIGHT WHEN THETEMPERATURE DROPS BELOW 28DEGREES CONSISTENTLY."IT'S BEEN A FEW DAYS SINCEWE'VE MADE SNOW.

IT'S BEEN ABATTLE TRYING TO KEEP IT UP,WE'VE TAKENEVERYTHING WE'VE MADE AND PUSHEDIT TOGETHER AND MADE PILES,"DESPITE THE LACK OF COLDWEATHER... PEOPLE ARE SPENDINGTIME OUTDOORS."WE'VE ACTUALLY SEEN MORE PEOPLEIN THE PARK IN THE LAST FEWDAYS..

I THINK IT'S PEOPLE AREOUTIN SHORTS AND TEE SHIRTS RUNNINGAND THEN THERE'S PEOPLE OUT HERESNOW TUBING,"AND BUSINESSES THAT DON'T RELYON SNOW ARE ENJOYING THE EXTRABUSINESS EVEN MORE.

ATLEAST FOUR GOLF COURSES IN THELANSING AREA ARE OPEN FORBUSINESS.TODD KWIECIEN, ROYAL SCOT GOLFCOURSE CO- OWNER"RIGHT NOW WE HAVE ABOUT 60GOLFERS ON THE COURSE FOR THE 9HOLES,"HOWEVER, AS THEY SAY, ALL GOODTHINGS MUST COME TO AN END ANDEVERYONE SEEMS TO AGREE THATIT'SONLY A MATTER OF TIME, BEFORETHE WEATHER CHANGES AGAIN.

"IT'SMICHIGAN, IT'S ALWAYS GOING TOSNOW,"ALEXIS WARE, FOX 47 NEWS.HAWK ISLAND SAYS THEY DECIDERATHER OR NOT TO OPEN DAY BYDAY, AND THE BEST WAYTO FIND THEIR HOURS IS THROUGHTHEIR WEBSITE.OUR MID-MICHIGAN GOLF COURSESARE FOLLOWING THE SAME DAY TODAY HOURSPLAN.IF YOU WANT TO HIT THE GREENSWHILE THE SNOW IS STILL HOLDINGOFF... IT'S BEST TO CALLAHEA